Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri has lauded former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for his pace, revealing his impressive 36 km/h top speed.

Dele-Bashiru, a Nottingham Forest target in January, graduated from Manchester City’s academy before signing for the Owls in 2020.

Despite his captain at that time, Barry Bannan, stressing how much the side wanted Dele-Bashiru to stay, the Nigerian international left for Turkish club Hatayspor on a free transfer in 2023, before joining Lazio on a loan with an obligation to buy a year later.

Sarri praised Dele-Bashiru, who scored his side’s opener in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Atalanta, for his raw pace.

Revealing that he can reach speeds upwards of 36 km/h at full tilt, Sarri explained why his side look to exploit the flank on which Dele-Bashiru is deployed.

Sarri said in a press conference (via Gonfialarete): “When Dele-Bashiru gets going he reaches 35, 36 km/h.

“While [Kenneth] Taylor is more of a ball-player.

“That’s why most of the attacking runs come from Dele’s side, it’s down to their characteristics.”

For context, Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is the fastest player on record in the Premier League, with a top speed of 37.38 km/h, in January 2024 against Brentford.

Dele-Bashiru managed to score five times to go with three assists in Serie A and the Europa League last season.

While he has not scored or assisted in the league this campaign, he has a goal and an assist from three appearances in the Coppa Italia.

Lazio are well off the pace for the European spots, in 11th, and 13 points behind Juventus in sixth.

It remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest or other Premier League clubs go back in for the Nigerian international in the summer, with physicality being so prized in the modern game.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile will have to continue to watch Dele-Bashiru’s progression from afar as they concentrate on more pressing matters, with the situation regarding new owners still up in the air.