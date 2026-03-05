Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Igor Tudor has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace for this evening’s crunch Premier League clash in north London – match preview here.

With relegation rivals now starting to pick up points, it is essential that Tudor start to have a positive impact on the Tottenham players.

Former Premier League star Don Hutchison believes that West Ham will survive and has put Tottenham’s chances of avoiding the drop at 50-50.

Tudor is also battling though who already feel his appointment, as a manager with no Premier League experience, was the wrong one.

Richard Keys has rubbished Tudor’s claim that he inherited a squad lacking in fitness.

Amid the bad news for Spurs, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been shortlisted for the Save of the Month award due to his efforts in the Manchester City game.

Crystal Palace arrive on the back of a loss against Manchester United and knowing that boss Oliver Glasner is leaving in the summer.

The Eagles look largely safe from being pulled into the relegation dogfight and tonight may be a case of just how motivated they are.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace tonight, while in defence Tudor picks Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Souza as a four.

In the engine room, where Spurs will want to dominate, Tudor fields Archie Gray, Joao Palhinha and Pape Matar Sarr, while Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke lead the attack.

Tudor may want to switch up his Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace at times within the 90 minutes and his options include Xavi Simons and Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Souza, Gray, Palhinha, Sarr, Tel, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Substitutes: Kinsky, Austin, Simons, Bissouma, Richarlison, Gallagher, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Rowswell