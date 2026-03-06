Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Joel Ordonez admitted that he is a Liverpool fan, while making it clear that Crystal Palace were not an option for him in the winter transfer window.

The young central defender kicked his career off in Ecuador with Independiente del Valle and Belgian giants Club Brugge picked him up after recognising his talents.

Ordonez impressed heavily in the youth ranks of the Belgian giants and has been a regular for the first team for three years now.

The right-footed centre-back has clocked 115 senior appearances for Club Brugge, 22 of which have come in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old has been attracting eyeballs from top European clubs from around the globe, such as Newcastle United and Liverpool, who scouted him last year.

He is rated very highly by Club Brugge, but one former manager insisted that if any club are prepared to pay €50m for him, the Blauw-Zwart should sell him ‘without hesitation’.

Ordonez believes that his physicality and stature should make him a good fit in the Premier League, admitting that he is a boyhood Liverpool fan.

Centre-back option Virgil van Dijk Ibrahima Konate Joe Gomez Giovanni Leoni Jeremy Jacquet (from June) Liverpool’s centre-back options

“I hope so. It would be great if I could go to the Premier League”, the 21-year-old told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad when he was asked about his future.

“That’s my favourite league and given my size, it should suit me well.

“As a kid, I was a big Liverpool fan, too.”

Ordonez was asked about Crystal Palace’s interest in him in the recent winter window, but he made it clear that a move to Selhurst Park was never an option for him.

“That’s possible.

“But I wanted to finish the season at Club Brugge anyway, so that wasn’t an option”, he added.

Last summer, the Ecuador international had a verbal agreement with Arsenal, but a move did not materialise for the 21-year-old.

Club Brugge have preserved his future long-term at the club and extended his deal until the summer of 2029 back in September.

Liverpool have already invested big in highly rated Jeremy Jacquet, who will join the Reds next summer, but they could well see Ibrahima Konate depart, while how well Giovanni Leoni will return from his injury remains to be seen.