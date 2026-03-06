Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight defender Craig Moore has claimed that there is no one better than Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor in the Scottish Premiership when he has the ball.

Celtic’s nervy win over Aberdeen in midweek was enough to lift them to second in the Scottish Premiership standings, as they closed the gap to Hearts with nine games left to play.

McGregor, who has been an ever-present at the heart of the Celtic midfield, once again completed 90 minutes against Aberdeen.

Moore stressed that opponents recognise the influence McGregor can have on a game, just as fans do, and set up to nullify that threat accordingly.

McGregor might be the best in business, Moore feels, when Celtic are dominant and controlling proceedings.

Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show (14:00): “The other thing you need to think about also is, we are all talking about what a good player Callum McGregor is.

“Then I think other teams recognise that as well.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“So you have got to sometimes understand that teams are also trying to block and stop the influence on a game of football that Callum McGregor can have.

“There is certain dynamics within a game of football, when it’s great, you are dominant, controlling the ball, that sort of stuff, and you have kind of won that initial battle, there’s probably not a better player in the league that can control a game of football like Callum McGregor does.”

McGregor has been a mainstay in the Bhoys midfield since coming through the academy to make his debut in 2014.

He is often the yardstick which new signings are compared to, as former Celtic star Joe Miller did with Arne Engels in 2024.

A lack of goals from Rangers’ Nicolas Raskin was also compared unfavourably to McGregor last year by former Gers star Gordon Dalziel.

Celtic face Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Sunday, with a former Gers star warning that the fans will not tolerate a slow start from Rangers after the 2-2 draw in the league last weekend.