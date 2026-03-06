Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Norwich City star Iwan Roberts has claimed that Leeds United fans will be unhappy if Daniel Farke makes wholesale changes to his team ahead of the FA Cup tie at Elland Road.

Leeds host the Canaries on Sunday in an FA Cup clash, with Farke set to face the side he twice guided to promotion from the Championship.

Norwich have a comfortable eleven-point buffer over the relegation zone, while the threat remains more imminent for Leeds after a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at Elland Road.

Roberts believes that either side has a good chance of making it to the quarter-final of the FA Cup, with the Canaries being a different proposition since the appointment of Philippe Clement.

Recognising that Leeds might prioritise the Premier League, Roberts stressed that any decision to rest players will not be easy for Farke, mostly because the fans would be unhappy if they miss out on progression, playing a team from a lower league.

Roberts wrote on the Pink Un: “Don’t get me wrong, I still think it’s a good chance for Leeds to get into the quarter-finals. But I also think it’s a good chance for Norwich to get into the quarter-finals as well.

“If Farke makes wholesale changes, I think Leeds fans will be really annoyed, because I think they will see this game as a real chance of them getting to the last eight – you’ve got a home tie against a team that’s in the league below, albeit one that’s on the up.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“No team has won more points in the Championship in 2026 than Norwich so don’t expect just to turn them over.

“If they’re at it like they have been for 99pc of the time since Philippe Clement came in, that’ll be a tough game for Leeds.”

The Sunderland display led former Premier League star Jay Bothroyd to caution the Whites that they will be in trouble if they continue playing in such a manner, while he simultaneously praised Regis Le Bris for a ‘tactical masterclass’.

Farke might consider fielding a mix of first teamers and reserves, and having, for instance, the leadership of Ethan Ampadu might prove to have an outsized benefit to the outcome.

Clement has been quickly rebuilding his reputation after the failed Rangers stint and he will whet his Premier League ambitions through the Leeds tie.

Norwich put strugglers West Brom out in the last round of the FA Cup, while Leeds United edged out Birmingham City.