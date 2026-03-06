AJ Reynolds/Getty Images

West Ham United loan star Edson Alvarez is ‘not expected to be included’ in the plans of Fenerbahce, where he is on loan, for next season.

Alvarez built his reputation during a four-year stint with Dutch heavyweights Ajax, making close to 150 appearances in the Netherlands before completing a move to the London Stadium in 2023, with West Ham lauded for doing the deal.

The Mexico international enjoyed a strong debut campaign at West Ham, featuring in 42 matches across all competitions, primarily operating as a defensive midfielder while also filling in at centre-back.

However, his second season failed to follow the same trajectory, with his performance levels dipping and the club ultimately placing him on the market in the summer.

Amid interest from several clubs, the Mexico international sealed a one-year loan move to Fenerbahce, a deal that allowed the Irons to reinvest and bolster their squad with new arrivals including Mateus Fernandes.

Alvarez made an encouraging first impression following his arrival in Turkey, with one journalist describing him as a brutal and intimidating presence.

However, his time at Fenerbahce has largely been disrupted by fitness setbacks, with a hamstring injury hampering his spell under Domenico Tedesco and limiting his return to just one assist in 17 appearances.

League played in Liga MX Eredivisie Premier League Turkish Super Lig Leagues Edson Alvarez has played in

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Alvarez is ‘not expected top be included’ in Fenerbahce’s plans for next season, despite the presence of an option to buy in the deal.

It was suggested the Yellow Canaries have been exploring ways to renegotiate the option to buy the Mexican, with the clause for the Hammers loanee set at €22m.

Now though it appears Fenerbahce have decided they will not look to keep Alvarez.

Fenerbahce sit second in the Turkish Super Lig, four points behind leaders Galatasaray and firmly in the hunt for silverware, but Alvarez has played a limited role this campaign, with the club remaining concerned about his recurring injury issues.

The Mexican skipper has undergone ankle surgery, a development that sparked concern in Mexico with the World Cup approaching, while Tedesco also expressed sympathy for the 28-year-old as he continues his recovery.

West Ham could yet benefit if Alvarez makes a strong recovery, as an impressive showing at the World Cup may attract interest from clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.