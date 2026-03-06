Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates feels that if Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Irow gets to play against Arsenal in the FA Cup this weekend, he will treat it like a derby.

Westminster-born talent Irow began his youth days with the north London club even before he turned ten.

Irow is primarily a left winger, but can play multiple attacking positions, including as a right winger and even down the middle.

The teenage attacker has represented England at youth level, most recently playing for the England Under-17s.

Spurs loaned him out for the first time in the winter window and League One outfit Mansfield Town secured his services until the end of the campaign.

He started brilliantly under Nigel Clough at the Stags, as the 19-year-old scored a debut brace against Port Vale in a 3-0 win for Mansfield.

Irow has not scored or assisted since, but Clough has trusted the Tottenham loanee with regular game time so far.

Loan star On loan from Jon Russell Barnsley Joe Gardner Nottingham Forest Oliver Irow Tottenham Hotspur George Abbott Tottenham Hotspur Mansfield Town’s loan stars

On Saturday, the Stags host Premier League giants Arsenal at Field Mill in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and Mansfield hitman Oates believes that Irow will be treating the game like a derby if he gets the chance to feature against the Gunners.

The experienced Stags star advised the teenager to keep his emotions in check, stressing that he should cherish the memory of playing against his parent club’s most bitter rivals.

“Yes, yes, it would be massive for him [if he gets to play against Arsenal]”, Oates told a press conference (18:45) when he was asked about Irow.

“Probably, he will see it as a kind of derby sort of thing.

“So, if he manages to play, he is just got to cherish the experience.

“And just enjoy it as much as everyone else has, and just put himself about and see what he can do.”

Irow’s fellow Spurs team-mate George Abbott is also on loan at the Stags, and Clough admitted that Irow’s reference convinced him to make a move for Abbott.

Whether the Spurs talent will get to play a part against the Gunners at the weekend remains to be seen.