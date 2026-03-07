George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has hailed Anton Stach as a player with real character, noting how quickly the Leeds faithful have warmed to him, with his thunderous strike at Villa Park only cementing his growing reputation among the supporters.

Last summer, following Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League, Stach joined the club on a four-year contract, arriving from Hoffenheim, whose fans were left devastated by his departure.

The midfielder, who attracted interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, adapted quickly to the Premier League, recording seven goal contributions in 22 league appearances under Daniel Farke, with his manager noting that such a swift adjustment is rather rare.

Recently the Yorkshire side travelled to Villa Park to face third-placed Aston Villa in a tightly contested clash that ended 1-1, a result that extended their unbeaten run to four consecutive games.

Leeds’ goal of the game came courtesy of Stach, who struck a perfectly executed free-kick, a finish that hardly raised eyebrows given Farke’s praise of the 27-year-old and team-mate Sean Longstaff as potent free-kick threats.

Matteo is a firm fan of what Stach has brought to Elland Road since he joined from Hoffenheim, highlighting his distinctive character and the manner in which he has swiftly won over the fans.

The Leeds legend noted that Stach brings a strong presence on and off the pitch, describing him as a player with personality and flair.

Club Years Liverpool 1992-2000 Sunderland (loan) 1995 Leeds United 2000-2004 Blackburn Rovers 2004-2007 Stoke City 2007-2009 Dominic Matteo’s playing career

He added that moments such as his screamer against Aston Villa will further endear him to the supporters, even suggesting that the fans will likely commemorate such achievements with songs in his honour.

Matteo said on LUTV (6:21): “Yes, and he’s a character as well

“And I think the Leeds fans have really taken to him, and it’s like when he’s come in, you get a player like him, he’s got a bit about him.

“I love someone who’s a bit of a character, you know. I’m not going to say rogue, but he’s got something about him.

“And then when you score a goal like that, these Leeds fans are going to love that.

“I mean, they’ll be singing a song about that goal at some point, I’m sure.”

Stach, who featured for Germany at the 2021 Olympics and earned two caps under former boss Hansi Flick in 2022, is yet to catch the eye of current manager Julian Nagelsmann, but remains firmly on the radar.

If the 27-year-old continues his impressive performances, he could put himself in strong contention for a World Cup call-up this summer.