Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday believes that defender Emmanuel Fernandez lacks defensive instincts at times, but has ‘so much potential’.

The Glasgow giants knocked on the door of Peterborough United in the summer to sign the 24-year-old defender on a four-year deal.

A Championship side tried to sign Fernandez in early 2025, before he ultimately went to Rangers.

After finding his chances limited initially, Fernandez became a mainstay in defence and earned praise from manager Danny Rohl.

The manager saw a big step forward in his performance against Ferencvaros in the Europa League back in December.

Against Celtic in Rangers’ last match, though, Fernandez, together with his senior team-mates John Souttar, could not keep the Celtic players at bay as the Hoops managed to come from behind to hold the Gers to a 2-2 draw.

Coming to the defence of the six-feet-four-inch defender, Halliday insisted that while Fernandez has been culpable at times this season, he is not one to lack potential.

The former Rangers star believes the issue is often one of a lack of concentration from Fernandez.

“I think he is [culpable] at times. I think he has got so much potential. He has got so many attributes”, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (24:10).

Club played for Gillingham Sheppey United Margate Ramsgate Peterborough United Spalding United Barnet Rangers Clubs Emmanuel Fernandez has played for

“It is not defensive qualities [that are missing].

“I just think it is a lack of defensive instincts at times, a lack of concentration.”

Fernandez has often been criticised for his performances, but there have also been positive times, with Halliday clearly a fan of what he brings to the table.

With Rangers firmly involved in the Scottish Premiership title race and having a number of crunch games ahead, Fernandez’s performances will come under the microscope.

The defender played for a number of non-league clubs in England before getting his breakthrough at Peterborough United in League One.

Rangers currently have a number of centre-backs out on loan, with Ben Davies, Leon King and Clinton Nsiala all getting minutes away from Ibrox.