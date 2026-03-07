George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has revealed he looked up to senior figures, including Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, during his first professional season at Exeter City, with his standard in training and preparation leaving a lasting mark.

The Welsh midfielder arrived at Leeds in the summer of 2023 on a four-year deal, with manager Daniel Farke revealing he had long tracked Ampadu before bringing him to Elland Road.

He was handed the captain’s armband the following summer and steered the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League in the same campaign, lifting the Championship title in the process.

A product of Exeter City’s youth academy, Ampadu made his senior debut for the club at just 15 in a victory over Brentford, marking the occasion with an assist and a man-of-the-match display.

In his first season, the 25-year-old made 12 appearances for the Grecians, lining up alongside captain Jordan Moore-Taylor, Troy Brown and fellow academy graduate Watkins, as Exeter’s promotion bid ended in defeat to Blackpool before Ampadu secured a move to Chelsea the following summer.

The Wales international looked back on his first professional spell with Exeter and how he absorbed lessons simply by watching senior figures in the dressing room.

The Whites’ captain explained that, without ever offering direct instruction, the likes of Watkins set the standard through their daily habits, showing him what elite training and match preparation truly looked like, both on and off the pitch.

Club Years Exeter City 2014-2017 Weston-super-mare (loan) 2014-2015 Brentford 2017-2020 Aston Villa 2020- Ollie Watkins’ career history

Following in the footsteps of his father, former professional Kwame Ampadu, the Leeds skipper said those influences left a lasting imprint on his approach, adding that the work ethic and drive he still relies on were first instilled at home, where his father played a central role in shaping his mindset.

Ampadu said on The Official Leeds United Podcast (24:52): “I think definitely the captain, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Ollie Watkins, Troy Brown, there were obviously a lot more senior lads than that, but they showed me what training looked like and how to prepare for games, without actually even telling me personally.

“Just seeing them and watching them, how they trained, how they prepared, how they got themselves ready for a game, I definitely carried that with me.

“But I think that’s always been instilled in me with my dad.

“He’s been a big influence in that, another coach to a player.

“That’s not really our relationship, but he’s always instilled that work ethic and drive that I think I’ve carried on.”

Ampadu has come up against Watkins twice this season, in both Leeds’ meetings with Aston Villa, with Unai Emery’s side having won 2-1 at Elland Road and drawn 1-1 at Villa Park.

Watkins is currently do all he can to make sure he is in the England squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Ampadu will be hoping he can help Wales to the World Cup, with the Welsh set for a playoff round tie against Bosnia in the international break later this month.

This season at club level, Ampadu has made 26 appearances and scored his first Premier League goal for the Whites, earning high praise from his manager, who has labelled him a cornerstone of the side, while a Leeds United legend has also highlighted how the Welshman leads the team by example.

The Whites skipper looks to be benefiting from the quiet example set by Watkins in his Exeter City days.