Highly rated attacking talent Iacovos Chrysanthou, who had a trial at Tottenham Hotspur last year, is attracting attention from a host of European clubs amid Spurs’ interest in the 15-year-old.

In recent years, the north Londoners have been alive to bringing in young players from foreign clubs and nurturing them by sending them out on loan.

Former club supremo Daniel Levy claimed two years ago that Spurs would be a team of young individuals, given their focus on developing top talent.

The likes of Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and Yang Min-hyeok are impressing on their loan spells away from Tottenham, while Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray are already considered important first-team players.

Teenage attacking talent Chrysanthou had a trial at the north London club last year, as Tottenham took a close look at the 15-year-old’s development.

The Greek youth international is considered a huge talent for the future, and he plays for Swedish outfit IF Brommapojkarna.

Spurs midfield star Bergvall, who has taken big strides since his move to north London, started his youth career at Brommapojkarna.

Tottenham star At Brommapojkarna Dejan Kulusevski 2006-2016 Lucas Bergvall 2013-2021 Tottenham players who spent time at Brommapojkarna

Recently, teenager Chrysanthou signed his first professional contract with Brommapojkarna.

And according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Belgian outfit Anderlecht are now chasing the 15-year-old.

Spurs, where he had a trial back in November, are also keeping tabs on the highly-rated forward.

Chrysanthou, though, is not getting distracted by the attention he is getting, as he has made it clear that he is getting used to the eyeballs he is getting.

“No, not at all. I have probably become a little used to the attention I have already received”, the teenage attacker said.

“It is part of it, and just getting used to it.”

The 15-year-old has signed a multi-year deal at Brommapojkarna, who expect Chrysanthou to be the club’s next top departure.

Clubs will now keep a close eye on how the teen talent does over the coming months with the new 2026 season in Sweden set to start soon.