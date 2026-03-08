Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Norwich City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 8th March, 16:30 UK time

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United welcome Norwich City to Elland Road this afternoon in the FA Cup, with a spot in the quarter-final on the line.

Leeds United’s resurgence, which excited fans and former players alike, has dipped a little.

There is concern following back-to-back Premier League losses and even their performances on the pitch have failed to ooze optimism.

Following the 1-0 defeat to Sunderland midweek, former Premier League star Jay Bothroyd explained that if they continue playing like this, they will be ‘bang in trouble.’

They now have the opportunity to deflect attention from the Premier League onslaught and divert their mind to the FA Cup competition.

Farke has looked to take some pressure off Leeds by stressing they would not write new history at the club unless they went all the way to the final and won the FA Cup.

He expects his former club to go strong in terms of their lineup, which he admits makes the game more complicated for Leeds.

But no matter how resurgent Norwich City look under their new manager Philippe Clement, they are still a Championship outfit at the end of the day and there is a marked gap that exists between them and Leeds United, in terms of standards.

And on paper the Leeds United vs Norwich City game, especially at Elland Road, should be one which the hosts can edge.

Teams down the EFL ladder, though, live and die to make their mark in cup competitions. Progress not only ensures more money but also more visibility for the players, while it also gives Clement a stage to show his work and further his Premier League dream.

Leeds United, inside Elland Road, would definitely be a big fish for the Canaries to catch. The manager will also keep reminding his players in training of the fact that Leeds are not traditionally good in such competitions.

Almost making Birmingham City star Tommy Doyle’s predictions true, the Whites toiled to secure a win in the last round of the FA Cup against Blues.

There is much to suggest, especially if Farke rotates, which he has been warned against, that today could be a close encounter.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Norwich City Perri Kovacevic Justin Fisher Struijk McConville Rodon Darling Bogle Chrisene Stach McLean Ampadu Field Tanaka Gibbs Aaronson Maghoma James Ahmed Nmecha Toure Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: LLDDW

Norwich City: WWLWW

Key Men

Leeds United

Daniel Farke has not preferred the luxury of resting the weary limbs. The same group of players have been asked to do the job on the pitch on repeated occasions. Some exceptions have been made in cup competitions but the stakes are high here.

By winning the fifth round Leeds can take their place in the quarter-finals and can earn prize money of £238,500.

And the changes to the line-up are only going to be made based on the best interests of the team in mind. Anton Stach can be used to give the team an edge from set-pieces. Three of his four goals in the Premier League this season have come from direct free-kicks.

His strike against Aston Villa in February, remains a contender for the goal of the season.

If Farke decides against pressing football and allows his players to play laid back football, Stach’s impact could prove to be crucial.

Jayden Bogle has been the German manager’s trusted name while playing out through the wing, He is ‘greedy’, as per his manager and has pace to offer both in attack and in defence and can track back as quickly as he can push forward.

He could be used to good effect to break the Norwich defence down if they decide to dig deep.

Norwich City

Despite Norwich’s heroics in the Championship of late, their manager Clement will know well that against a stronger team, the chances of his team’s success will depend largely on their ability to defend.

They will look to drag the game out and in the process, tire the Leeds players. Even stretching it to penalties is not a bad option and to ensure success there, 27-year-old goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic will have a key role to play.

He has an impressive record when it comes to saving from spot kicks. Kovacevic is yet to concede any goal from penalties this season, having saved both he has faced so far. A physical presence between the sticks, he is expected to man the Norwich box and become a headache for the Leeds attackers.

However, Leeds are still expected to overcrowd the Norwich box with their players as part of their game plan. To deny them the opportunity of capitalising, the two central defenders Ruairi McConville and Harry Darling will have important roles to play.

Despite the duo being still young, they have shown that they can stand up and deliver when needed. Standing at six feet four inches and six feet two inches respectively, they could help fulfil Clement’s purpose of dragging the game beyond the scheduled 90 minutes.

Result Competition Leeds United 2-0 Norwich City Championship Norwich City 1-1 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City Championship Last three meetings

Match Prediction

This one has all the possibilities of going down to the wire. The Leeds United players, following back-to-back gruelling encounters against Manchester City and Sunderland are definitely going to be tired.

And Norwich City will want to take the cue to further drain them, both physically and mentally. They are likely to sit deep and wait for the hosts to come at them.

If Leeds United fail to create opening by the end of the first half, the fans are expected to vent their frustration, piling on to the pressure.

The visiting team can then go and hit them on the break to cause one of the major upsets in the competition.

All the possibilities are for the game to go down to extra time and even likely to penalties where Norwich could have an edge.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 1-1 Norwich City (Norwich City win 4-3 on penalties)

Where To Watch?

The Leeds United vs Norwich City match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports and discovery+ with a kick-off time of 16:30 UK time.