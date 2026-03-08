Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 13:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Celtic for this afternoon’s Scottish Cup tie at Ibrox – match preview here.

The Gers are fighting for the Scottish Premiership title, but the Scottish Cup represents another chance to make sure they do not end the season without silverware.

Rivals Celtic though stand in the way of Rangers and progression, and despite the home draw, the tie still represents the most challenging one the Gers could have been given.

There are high hopes after such a bright start against Celtic last weekend and Rangers have been warned that fans will not tolerate a slow start this afternoon.

Celtic will be backed by thousands of away fans and Rohl has told his Rangers side to make sure they quieten them down.

Rohl has brought about real solidity at Ibrox since he arrived, focusing on making the ground a fortress.

Prior to last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Celtic, Rangers had won their last ten home games on the bounce and that will fill them with confidence.

It will surely have been a factor on Rohl’s mind when he stressed that Rangers will go into the game with belief and trust.

In goal in the Rangers vs Celtic lineup today is Jack Butland, while in defence Rohl picks Dujon Sterling, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Tuur Rommens.

In the middle of the park the Rangers manager trusts in Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, while Andreas Skov Olsen and Mikey Moore support Ryan Naderi and Youssef Chermiti.

Rohl can make changes to his Rangers lineup vs Celtic at any point in the 90 minutes by using his substitutes, who include Bojan Miovski and James Tavernier.

Rangers Lineup vs Celtic

Butland, Sterling, Dijga, Fernandez, Rommens, Raskin, Diomande, Moore, Skov Olsen, Chermiti, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, Meghoma, Souttar, Tavernier, Chukwuani, Aasgaard, Bajrami, Gassama, Miovski