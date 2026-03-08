Michael Regan/Getty Images

Edu Gaspar has ‘effectively left’ his role as Nottingham Forest sporting director, amid the Tricky Trees wanting to keep the news under wraps.

The deal-maker’s work at the City Ground has come under the microscope of late with a poor campaign for the club resulting in multiple managers and a relegation battle.

Edu was told recently to stay away from Nottingham Forest’s training ground amid continuing doubt about his future at the Premier League club.

His situation has not gone unnoticed, with Brazilian side Flamengo showing interest in taking him back to his homeland.

Edu’s name has appeared as an option for Flamengo, as they look for a new sporting director, and is one that pleases the club’s president.

Now there could be no obstacle to Edu taking a role at Flamengo if he wishes as he has effectively departed Nottingham Forest.

Journalist Alex Crook wrote on X: “Edu has effectively left #NFFC already.

Game Competition Midtjylland (H) Europa League Fulham (H) Premier League Midtjylland (A) Europa League Tottenham Hotspur (A) Premier League Nottingham Forest’s next four games

“Club wanted to keep it under wraps to focus on survival fight but reliable sources confirm he is no longer an active employee.”

Nottingham Forest are battling to ensure they are still a Premier League side next season and are trusting in former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira.

If Forest can survive then it will not be Edu having a major influence on their transfer activity over the course of the summer window.

Nottingham Forest have regularly had extremely active summer windows in recent years and the approaching window is not likely to be any different, regardless of division.

The Tricky Trees have seen Tottenham Hotspur slip into the relegation battle too, with one former Premier League star feeling Forest are in a better place to fight for survival than Spurs.

Amid the relegation scrap, Nottingham Forest remain alive in the Europa League and are due to face Danish Superliga side Midtjylland over two legs in the last 16.

With Forest strong contenders in the Europa League, there is the possibility they could win the competition to secure a spot in next term’s Champions League, while at the same time losing their Premier League status.

Pereira though could be tempted to rest players in Europe, with Premier League survival surely the priority for Nottingham Forest.