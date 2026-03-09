Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson has shared his thoughts on fringe forward Joel Piroe this season, praising the Dutchman as a dedicated professional who gives everything for the badge whenever he is called upon.

Piroe enjoyed a standout campaign with the Whites last term, netting 19 goals in 46 league outings to finish as the Championship‘s top scorer and help fire the Yorkshire side to glory and a return to the Premier League.

This season, however, the Dutch centre-forward has largely found himself on the fringes of Daniel Farke’s team, making just 17 appearances in a Leeds shirt, though he opted to remain at Elland Road despite interest from several clubs during the winter transfer window.

His first goal in all competitions this season finally arrived at the weekend in the FA Cup fifth round, as the Whites swept past Norwich City 3-0 to secure their place in the competition’s last eight for the first time since 2003.

Grayson admitted that Piroe has faced a tougher campaign after playing a key role last season with his goal contributions, explaining that the forward has since had fewer opportunities and has often had to settle for a supporting role.

He nevertheless described the 26-year-old as a dedicated professional who gives everything when called upon, adding that he has the talent, even though strong performances from his team-mates have limited his opportunities.

The 56-year-old also pointed to the Dutchman’s recent outing against the Canaries in the number 10 role, where he was able to get into the box and make an impact in front of goal, suggesting it could provide him with a valuable confidence boost for the remainder of the season.

Grayson, asked about Piroe suffering in terms of game time, said on LUTV (5:04): “He will be because it hasn’t been easy for him this year after being such a big player, with goals and assists last year in the Championship, to being a bit of a bit-part player.

“But he comes across as a player that is dedicated, professional, and gives everything.

“He’s got that languid style of being quite laid back, but that’s just his style of play and has always been throughout his career so far.

“But he’s a talented player, he just hasn’t had the opportunities to get into the team because of how well the other lads are doing in front of him.

“But again, as I said, he’s one of them where, when he comes into the team, he has to go and show Daniel what he’s capable of doing, and I thought his all-round game was decent enough.

“He was controlling.

“He was playing in that sort of two number 10 roles, where he was able to get into the box and hit the bar like he did and score.

“It can certainly give him a big confidence boost from now to the end of the season for the team and for himself.”

Leeds will learn their FA Cup quarter-final opponents in the draw this evening, though Farke has already tempered expectations, stressing that reaching this stage will hold little value unless the team go on to win the competition.

Despite the German boss receiving praise from a top-flight star for guiding the club into the last eight of the FA Cup, his full attention will now turn back to the league, where the Elland Road side are still locked in a relegation battle, sitting 15th and just three points above the drop zone.

Piroe could well feature at the World Cup in the summer if Suriname can win in the playoffs later this month.