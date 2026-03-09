George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United out-on-loan defender Max Wober is aiming to come back after the March international break, despite admitting that he still cannot run or play football without pain.

The Austrian centre-back started his career with Rapid Vienna and he spent time with Ajax and Sevilla before shining for Red Bull Salzburg.

Leeds paid £11m three years ago to bring in Wober from the Austrian giants and he expressed his delight following his first appearance at Elland Road.

Wober has played only 28 times for the Yorkshire club so far; currently, he is on his second loan spell away from the Whites.

Last season, he came back to Leeds but only clocked 395 minutes of game time across all competitions, as he was often injured throughout the campaign.

Following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League, they loaned Wober out to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, who have an option to buy him when the season ends.

However, his injury issues have only worsened at Die Werderaner, and last year, Wober admitted that he was fighting to make a comeback to the first team.

Country played in Austria Netherlands Spain England Germany Countries Max Wober has played his football in

He is yet to play a single league minute of league football this term, while his only appearance came in the German Cup last August.

Wober has revealed that he is still in pain, stressing that he cannot run or play football without pain yet.

“I am not far from being fit, but I still cannot quite get back to running and playing without pain”, the Leeds contracted star told podcast 1x1Sport.

The left-footed defender is aiming to play in the final stretch of the Bundesliga campaign, after the international break later this month.

“Hopefully, after the international break [I can get back]”, Wober added.

“I shall at least have five or six games where I can give my all for the club.”

Werder Bremen will be able to make Wober’s stay permanent by paying €4m, but given his lack of game time, the smart money may well be on a return to Leeds in the summer.

Wober’s current Leeds deal runs until the summer of 2027 at Elland Road.

If he does head back to Leeds in the summer then Daniel Farke will have a decision to make on whether to include him in the club’s pre-season plans, which include a highly anticipated tour of the United States.