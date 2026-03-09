Carl Recine/Getty Images

Valencia hitman Hugo Duro has revealed that he has built a very good relationship with Leeds United loanee Largie Ramazani, who celebrated with Duro after he scored an injury-time winner for the Spanish side at the weekend.

After the Belgian winger started his youth days with Anderlecht, he joined Charlton Athletic and was at Manchester United for three years.

Ramazani left the Red Devils in 2020, and his performances at Almeria attracted interest from Premier League club Everton.

Leeds eventually brought him back to England two years ago from Spain, but he only played a sporadic role for Daniel Farke in the Championship.

Farke indicated last year that there were certain non-negotiables that Ramazani needed to do in games.

Ramazani was loaned out to Valencia for the entirety of the season in the summer and after joining the Spanish club, he admitted that he liked their style of play, which galvanised him to join them.

His fellow Valencia team-mate, Diego Lopez, was delighted to welcome Ramazani to the Mestalla, dubbing him an ‘electric’ player.

The Belgian winger has been in fine form in recent weeks, with Carlos Corberan lauding him for his incredible mental strength.

Game Competition Real Oviedo (A) La Liga Sevilla (A) La Liga Celta Vigo (H) La Liga Valencia’s next three games

His Valencia team-mate Duro celebrated after converting a last-minute penalty against Alaves at the weekend and celebrated with Lopez and Ramazani.

The Spanish striker stressed that he has a great relationship with the Leeds loan star, adding that Ramazani is always laughing alongside him, which shows how happy the Belgian is at Valencia.

“With Diego, it was because he’s always watching golf on his phone, and it cracks me up when I see him doing that, so we imitated it”, Duro told Valencia’s media when he was asked about his after-goal celebrations with Lopez and Ramazani.

“We haven’t been playing much in the last two or three games, so this is a goal for those of us who haven’t been getting much playing time lately and have to wait our turn.

“The team are winning, we’re happy, and we’re trying to do our bit.

“I have a good relationship with Ramazani; we’re always laughing together, and he found it funny, like everything I do.”

Leeds will be keeping a close eye on the Belgian’s performances until the end of the campaign, with the 25-year-old due to make a return to Elland Road in the summer.

Valencia could well choose to make Leeds an offer to try to keep him and they did want an option to buy including in the loan agreement, which the Whites refused to agree to.