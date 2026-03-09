Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jonny Howson has admitted that he favours a draw against League One side Port Vale at Elland Road in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

On Sunday, Port Vale, sitting at the bottom of the League One table, produced a stunning upset against newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland, edging them 1-0 at Vale Park in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Valiants have enjoyed a dream run in the competition, also seeing off Fleetwood Town and Bristol City to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 72 years, their last appearance in the final eight dating back to 1954.

Over the same weekend, Leeds United comfortably brushed aside Norwich City 3-0 at Elland Road to seal their own place in the FA Cup’s final eight.

Howson admitted he would like Leeds to be drawn against Port Vale, stressing that no disrespect was meant, but acknowledging that teams naturally hope for the most favourable tie on paper, with such a pairing in the quarter-finals fitting that description.

The 37-year-old added that Jon Brady’s side would be proud of what they have achieved and said their performance showed they are capable of causing upsets, pointing to their result against Sunderland.

However, he stated that sides typically hope to be drawn against the lowest-ranked opponents and preferably on home soil to boost their chances of progressing, while emphasising that such a tie would offer no guarantees even if it might leave Leeds in a promising position.

Result Competition Leeds United 4-1 Port Vale EFL Cup Port Vale 3-3 Leeds United League One Leeds United 3-0 Port Vale League One Last three Leeds United-Port Vale meetings

Howson said on LUTV (19:18): “Obviously, Port Vale will be really pleased with what they’ve done and it shows they can cause upsets.

“But on paper, you want the lowest-ranked team.

“That’s no disrespect to them.

“You want them at home to give yourself the best chance.

“That doesn’t mean it’s certain that you go through because we’ve seen a Premier League side go out to them.

“So you want to stay away from the big teams, as we know that.”

The last time Leeds reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup was 23 years ago, but Daniel Farke has already made it clear that the club will not be writing meaningful history unless they go all the way and lift the trophy.

With a former Premier League star admitting he is delighted for the German tactician after guiding the side into the final eight, Farke will be eager to extend Leeds’ cup run as he looks to deliver silverware to Elland Road in successive seasons.

The Whites sit just three points above 18th-placed West Ham United with nine Premier League games remaining and, with valuable points still needed to stay clear of the bottom three, all eyes now turn to Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.