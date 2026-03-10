Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has dubbed Birmingham City fans ‘ungrateful’ because they are questioning Chris Davies, but feels the boss will likely be sacked by Blues in the summer.

Birmingham currently find themselves now facing a real fight if they are to get into the playoffs in the Championship this season.

They splashed the cash again in the winter transfer window, backing Davies heavily, and one commentator warned that Blues did not spend what they spent simply to finish mid-table.

Clarke, who previously tipped the Birmingham boss to lose his job in October amid a run of poor form, now gives them no chance of making it to the top six.

Once that happens, Clarke does not see any chance that Birmingham will keep Davies on as manager into next season.

Revealing his fondness for the manager, the former EFL star said on What The EFL (17.42): “I like him.

“I have met him a few times and he is nice to me. I do like him. And I rate him.”

Clarke though insists that, while he rates Davies, Birmingham fans do not and dubbed them ‘ungrateful’ for that stance.

German player Position Phil Neumann Centre-back Kai Wagner Left-back Marvin Ducksch Striker German players in the Birmingham City squad

“But Birmingham fans are very ungrateful. They don’t really think that he is the guy.

“If they don’t get the playoffs, which they won’t, he will go.

“Nailed on.

“I think it is absolutely nailed on that they will look to upgrade.”

Davies, though, has continued to get the backing of his players, one of whom, Christoph Klarer, has given a glowing account, insisting that the 40-year-old is an elite manager.

The boss will want to guide Birmingham to a strong finish to the campaign to make a case for why he should be kept on even if Blues do not finish in the top six.

Davies did manage to romp League One with Birmingham, smashing records and finishing with 111 points in the process.

If Birmingham do not go up they are likely to again invest heavily in the summer transfer window, with ambition still burning bright at St Andrew’s.