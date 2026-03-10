Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray’s hierarchy have decided to give an extra bit of motivation to their players ahead of the Liverpool match, with the management set to hand them bonuses in the event they beat the Reds.

The Cimbom are currently sitting at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table, four points above their arch rivals Fenerbahce after 25 games.

Okan Buruk’s side are doing very well in Europe too; they defeated Serie A giants Juventus in the Champions League playoff round.

Galatasaray secured some impressive results in the league phase of the competition, including a win against Arne Slot’s Liverpool at RAMS Park.

The Reds have been underwhelming compared to their high standards, as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League table.

One former Premier League star has predicted the Reds will miss out on Champions League qualification in the upcoming campaign.

Now Buruk’s men are set to face the English giants in the Champions League Round of 16, with the first leg set to take place tonight in Turkey.

Result Competition Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool Champions League Galatasaray 3-0 Liverpool Friendly Galatasaray 3-2 Liverpool Champions League Last three meetings

The Cimbom have been given a big motivator ahead of their big knockout tie against the Merseyside club later today.

According to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor), the Galatasaray hierarchy have decided that the Cimbom stars will receive a big bonus if they get the better of the Reds.

It has been suggested that Galatasaray will receive a chunky €11m from UEFA after knocking out Juventus from the Champions League.

Buruk’s side defeated Besiktas at the weekend in a key league game and it has been claimed that the Cimbom were given a €3.5m bonus.

And now the club hierarchy have decided that they will reward the players handsomely if they are able to get the better of Liverpool.

Now it remains to be seen if the Super Lig giants will be able to pull off another great performance today to have an advantage before they travel to Anfield next week for the return leg of the tie.