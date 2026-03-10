Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Derby County striker Rhian Brewster has highlighted the telepathic understanding he shares with Ben Brereton Diaz, saying he can almost anticipate where the Chile international will be on the pitch the moment he touches the ball.

Following the conclusion of his five-year spell at Sheffield United, Brewster joined Derby County as a free agent last summer, describing it as a “no-brainer” to become part of the project being developed by John Eustace.

Brereton Diaz, on a one-year loan from Southampton, had previously spent two years at Sheffield United, and having been in the same squad as the attacker for three years, the pair have developed a strong understanding.

Brewster, who scored from an assist by the Saints loanee last season with the Blades, returned the favour at the weekend at Pride Park against Sheffield Wednesday, delivering a precise pass to set up the Chilean attacker and adding to his own tally as he looks to boost both his goals and assists in the second half of the season.

Overall, the 25-year-old has made eight goal contributions in 26 appearances, earning praise from a former Rams star for his ability to make an impact in crucial moments.

Brewster reflected on the strong understanding he has forged with Brereton Diaz, emphasising how their time on the pitch together has created an intuitive link in attack.

He noted that their connection has been honed through regular appearances during the 26-year-old’s loan spell at Sheffield United, as well as the current campaign, giving them a sense of each other’s movements in attacking scenarios.

Club Nottingham Forest Blackburn Rovers Villarreal Sheffield United Southampton Derby County Clubs Ben Brereton Diaz has played for

The 25-year-old striker added that playing alongside each other consistently has sharpened their awareness of where the other is likely to be, as well as how they like to receive the ball and make runs behind the defence.

Brewster told RamsTV (2:45): “Yes, I’ve been with Ben for last season and the year before.

“He’s obviously done two loan spells at Sheffield and is doing a loan spell here, and I’ve played with him quite a bit, quite a few games, and yes, the relationship has always been there, I think.

“I know pretty much when I get the ball where he’s kind of going to be on the pitch

“And like I said, the more you play with each other, the more you know where everyone is going to be on the pitch and how they like to receive the ball, and if they like to run in behind.”

Derby County remain firmly in contention for a playoff spot, sitting seventh in the Championship, just three points behind Wrexham, who occupy the final position in the top six.

The Liverpool academy graduate has earned high praise from Eustace, being described as pure quality, and will be eager to play a decisive role as the Rams aim to secure a top-six finish.

Tonight, they embark on a tough trip to The Den to face Millwall, sitting third in the table, with a vital opportunity to close the gap in the playoff race.