Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has warned that West Brom ‘might live to regret’ going with the inexperienced James Morrison until the end of the season amid the relegation battle they are currently facing in the Championship.

After parting ways with Ryan Mason in January and then dismissing Eric Ramsey just 44 days into his tenure, the Baggies turned to former Scotland midfielder Morrison as interim boss until the end of the season in a bid to rescue a side languishing in 21st place and only one point above the bottom three.

Morrison’s third spell at the helm began with a 2-1 defeat to Oxford United, leaving the Baggies still without a league victory in 2026.

West Brom followed that up on Saturday with a hard-earned draw at Bramall Lane, frustrating Sheffield United as the hosts were held to a 1-1 share of the spoils.

Clarke warned that West Brom may be taking a gamble by leaving Morrison in interim charge for the remainder of the season, cautioning that the decision may ultimately backfire.

He noted that the 39-year-old did manage to elicit a response in the draw against the Blades after reshaping his attacking set-up, handing starts to both Daryl Dike and Aune Heggebo up front.

However, the 51-year-old stressed that the Baggies are still without a win in the calendar year, with their run now stretching to 12 matches, and believes their ongoing struggles could leave them facing the drop to League One, even more at risk than fellow strugglers Leicester City.

Club Years Middlesbrough 2004-2007 West Brom 2007-2019 James Morrison’s playing career

Clarke said on EFL All Access (32:59): “For West Brom, I think it’s a real risk to go with James Morrison as the interim till the end of the season.

“I think that they might live to regret that.

‘Even though he inspired a good draw at Sheffield United, he changed things.

“He went with Dike and Heggebo up front, neither I think started the previous game, so he shook things up and he got a reaction, but they’re winless obviously in this calendar year.

“That’s 12 matches now without winning.

“So I think West Brom are probably more likely to go down than Leicester.”

West Brom are next in action at the Hawthorns against Southampton on Wednesday, though one former EFL figure has already predicted a difficult evening for the hosts, suggesting the Saints appear well placed to close the campaign in strong form.

Darren Moore had been linked with a potential return, with a former Championship striker admitting he would be surprised if the club ultimately opted to bring the ex-West Brom boss back.

As things stand, West Brom find themselves locked in a four-way battle at the bottom end of the table with Oxford United, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers, with just four points separating the four sides.

However, the responsibility remains with the 39-year-old, who has ten matches left to try and preserve the Baggies’ place in the Championship, even as an ex-EFL player suggested the club might have been better served by a more experienced manager during the relegation fight.