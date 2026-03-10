George Wood/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest new boy Lorenzo Lucca has been criticised by an Italian journalist, who indicated he is not a team player off the pitch.

Lucca was brought in by the Tricky Trees in January for a a loan fee of €1m, with an option to buy for €35m from Serie A side Napoli.

After a goal on his debut at Elland Road and two further appearances against Wolves and Liverpool, Lucca has been left out of the side for the last couple of fixtures after a drab performance in the Europa League against Fenerbahce.

Now there are questions about how well Lucca might be settling off the pitch based on his Napoli spell.

Italian journalist Salvatore Caiazza described Lucca as someone who did not get along with anybody and preferred to be alone at Napoli.

Hinting at Lucca’s character flaws, Caiazza bluntly stated that the Napoli squad could not stand the Italian international, hindering team cohesion.

Caiazza told Italian outlet Canale 8 (via Area Napoli): “He couldn’t fit in this team due to his character flaws.

“I assure you, and I say this because I know, no one could stand him.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

“He didn’t create synergy with anyone; he was alone, he went out alone.”

Caiazza also gave an example where Lucca failed to partake in a team ritual where they got their hair cut by the same barber, instead choosing to get his cut at home.

“I’ll give you an example: there’s a custom where the barber cuts everyone’s hair and he had it cut at home.

“He didn’t create a team.

“This is a banal example, but that’s how it is.”

Lucca moved to Napoli, who plumped for the forward after being priced out of a move for Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, after strong performances at Udinese.

Despite an incident where Lucca took a penalty off club captain Florian Thauvin which led to his being substituted off shortly after in the first half by coach Kosta Runjaic, the Italian international still has his admirers at Udinese.

West Ham United too were tracking Lucca in January before his move to their relegation rivals.

Lucca is now reportedly back in Italy to nurse an ankle injury, with the option Nottingham Forest hold looking increasingly unlikely to be exercised.

Nottingham Forest face Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday, before taking on Fulham on Sunday in a crucial Premier League fixture, as the Tricky Trees will undoubtedly be grateful that they have been saved the trouble of travel, with both games coming at home.