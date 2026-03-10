Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are now looking to make a key addition to their hierarchy, as the club are keeping their tabs on Kyriakos Dourekas and Dougie Freedman.

The north London club are currently in a heavy crisis, as they are right in the mix of the relegation battle with nine games to go in the Premier League.

One former star believes that Nottingham Forest and West Ham United will have an advantage over Spurs in the relegation dogfight, as the pair have experience of fighting to stay up.

Igor Tudor’s appointment as the new interim boss has not seen any new manager bounce, as the north Londoners have lost all three of their matches under the Croatian boss.

The Spurs fans are fuming with how the club are being run, and one former Tottenham star urged the club to get rid of Johan Lange and Vinai Venkatesham after Thomas Frank’s sacking.

Fabio Paratici, who served as the club’s technical director, left Spurs recently for Serie A strugglers Fiorentina.

Paratici’s appointment was dubbed ‘revolutionary’, and La Viola are currently out of the relegation zone, as they sit 17th in the Serie A table.

Person Position Vinai Venkatesham CEO Johan Lange Sporting director Rafi Moersen Director of football operations Dan Lewindon Performance director Key Tottenham Hotspur positions

Now, the Premier League side are looking to replace Paratici and have set their eyes on the Saudi Pro League.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Spurs have Dourekas and former Crystal Palace supremo Freedman in their mind for the role.

The experienced Greek is NEOM FC’s sporting director, while Freedman moved to Saudi outfit Al-Diraiyah last April.

Dourekas spent more than 20 years at Olympiacos before he served as Nottingham Forest’s CEO for seven years, before he left for NEOM FC last year.

Freedman spent eight years at Palace and he is now on Tottenham’s radar, as they are considering bringing him back to London.

Whether Spurs will make a move for either of them in the coming weeks or months remains to be seen and may be dependent upon whether they can survive.