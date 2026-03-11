George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United out-on-loan attacker Largie Ramazani has refused to give any clarification about his future beyond the end of the season, insisting that he is at Valencia to do a job.

Ramazani’s spell at Valencia has been a mixed bag of sorts, with injuries hurting his cause initially.

He struggled and the Spanish club even explored options to terminate his loan and send him back in January.

However, there has been a resurgence in the Leeds winger’s form since the end of January and the club have started to see the best of him, with now Ramazani contributing to Valencia’s rise.

Team-mate Hugo Duro has recently spoken out about his good relationship with the Leeds United man and even Valencia manager Carlos Corberan has heaped praise on him.

Valencia tried to get an option to buy Ramazani as part of the loan deal, but Leeds refused to play ball.

Los Che will need to speak to Leeds if they wish to keep him, but Ramazani is in no mood to think about what might happen.

“I’m at Valencia to work, we’ll see about the future”, the Leeds United loanee said via Spanish programme El Chiringuito.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Finishing in a European spot is still not out of question for Valencia, but Ramazani refuses to acknowledge whether they speak about the prospect inside the dressing room.

“Talk about Europe in the dressing room? It might be yes or it might be no.”

What might happen to Ramazani in the summer remains to be seen, but Valencia may well be keen to try to keep hold of him.

If Leeds do survive in the Premier League then Ramazani could see his chances to make an impact at Elland Road limited, meaning an exit from the Yorkshire side would likely make sense.

Valencia’s final La Liga game this season sees Barcelona travel to the Mestalla, which will be a juicy prospect for Ramazani.