Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Falkirk star Brian Graham does not believe that Celtic are going to keep Julian Araujo beyond his stipulated stay, despite the defender making an impression on the team.

The loanee from Bournemouth has gone on to establish himself as the first-choice right-back under Martin O’Neill, impacting games in ways more than one.

Following the 2-2 draw against Rangers on 1st March, Araujo got involved in a heated altercation with Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin, showing his involvement in the game.

Graham feels that it is an indication of how he was enjoying the occasion and thriving off the atmosphere.

However, the 38-year-old also feels that it is no indication of Araujo’s having an extended stay at Celtic Park, meaning a return to the Cherries will be on the agenda.

Given that Celtic already have players to fill that role, with Alistair Johnston set to return to action following his injury and also Celtic having limited financial resources, Graham does not expect to see the Bhoys fork out the cash needed to keep Araujo.

“He [Araujo] looked as if he enjoyed the occasion, he looked as if he was thriving off the atmosphere”, Graham said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (1.02.36).

Club played for LA Galaxy Barcelona Las Palmas Bournemouth Celtic Clubs Julian Araujo has played for

Seconding Billy Dodds’ opinion about Rangers midfielder Raskin, who Graham also believes is a ‘top player’, the 38-year-old added that by affecting the psychology of a player like him, Araujo can benefit his team.

“I think he was trying to get into Raskin’s ears because Raskin is a top player and if you can get him off his game five per cent then you are going to benefit your own team.

“I don’t think Celtic will probably keep him because obviously, Alistair Johnston is coming back.

“Can you afford his wages? All these things come into the equation.

“So, you don’t know what is going to happen. I can’t see that happening.

“But I thought he had a good game, thought he defended well, tried to get forward but didn’t get enough forward for me.

“He is an outlet on the right-hand side; he has played that role particularly well.”

Araujo was a choice for former Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy, who he felt would fit into his system.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Araujo beyond the end of the season.