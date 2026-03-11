Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign Nottingham Forest loanee Arnaud Kalimuendo permanently and already have a contract for the striker ‘in place’.

The French forward spent his youth days at the esteemed youth academy of Paris Saint-Germain, where he played only five senior games.

Leeds United wanted to sign him from the Ligue 1 giants back in 2022, but Rennes were able to get their hands on the forward.

He had an impressive three-year spell at Les Rouge et Noir, where he scored 40 goals and made 14 assists in 112 games, attracting clubs all around Europe for his signature.

Leeds again wanted him, following their promotion to the top flight last summer, but he rejected the opportunity to make a move to Elland Road.

Evangelos Marinakis set his eyes on Kalimuendo and paid £26m for him to beef up Forest’s forward options.

However, the Frenchman played a sporadic part at the City Ground with the difficult managerial situation, as he did not start a single Premier League game, and was loaned out to German club Eintracht Frankfurt mid-season.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The 24-year-old versatile frontman was dubbed a ‘clinical finisher’ by Die Adler’s sporting director after he joined the German outfit, who have an option to buy him.

Albert Riera’s side are keen on keeping Kalimuendo at the club beyond this campaign, according to German sports magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

Eintracht Frankfurt already have a contract running until 2031 ‘in place’ for the striker.

However, the option to buy is worth around £23.5m and that has been dubbed as a ‘sticking point’ in Die Adler’s willingness to keep him permanently.

His option seems too high at the moment for the German outfit, who could look to lower his buy option in the coming months.

So far, Kalimuendo has started eight Bundesliga games for Eintracht Frankfurt, having scored three goals in the process as well.

Die Adler developed the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Omar Marmoush in recent seasons, and Kalimuendo will hope to reach those heights under Riera.