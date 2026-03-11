Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Former Southampton hitman Paul Onuachu is breaking records at Trabzonspor, as he has become the first player in 14 years to score in seven consecutive games for the Black Sea Storm.

The Nigerian hitman was signed by Southampton in the winter of 2023, when they were in the Premier League, paying around €20m for the tall striker.

However, he had a forgettable spell at the English club and had a fantastic loan spell at Trabzonspor, where he scored 17 goals in 26 games in the 2023/24 season.

Onuachu spent last season at Southampton, where he had a torrid time, after Trabzonspor’s offers fell short of Southampton’s expectations constantly.

One former star advised the Black Sea Storm to sign the 31-year-old by forgetting his age, and the Saints received €8m for the Nigeria international.

A Turkish journalist even asked Galatasaray to go for Onuachu instead of Victor Osimhen, but Trabzonspor secured his services until the summer of 2028.

And quickly after Onuachu joined Trabzonspor on a permanent deal, he became one of their most important players.

Scored against Kocaelispor (H) Samsunspor (H) Gaziantep (H) Karagumruk (A) (two) Kayserispor (H) Rizespor (A) Alanyaspor (H) Basaksehir (A) Konyaspor (H) (two) Kasimpasa (H) Antalyaspor (A) Samsunspor (A) (two) Fenerbahce (H) Gaziantep (A) Karagumruk (H) Kayserispor (A) (two) Paul Onuachu’s Super Lig goals this season

Faith Tekke’s men are currently sitting third in the Turkish Super Lig table, and the 31-year-old Nigerian hitman has been extremely lethal, as he is currently the leading top scorer in the Turkish top flight.

The ex-Saints frontman has become the first player in the last 14 years to score in seven games on the trot for Trabzonspor.

The tall striker has scored 20 goals in only 22 games, with Eldor Shomurodov sitting on 16 goals in 25 games.

Onuachu’s most productive season came during his Genk days back in Belgium in the 2020/21 season, when he scored 29 goals in only 33 league games.

And if the Nigerian frontman is able to score ten times in his last ten games, he will surpass his own top-scoring season in his first permanent campaign in Turkey.

Southampton are currently chasing the playoff spots and could have done with the physicality and lethal nature of Onuachu, who has been very dangerous aerially as well.