West Brom are set to wait until next week before they get a new coach in to help James Morrison for the rest of the season, according to club insider EyaWeGew.

The club decided to sack Ryan Mason in January after he struggled to find consistency and the relatively inexperienced Eric Ramsay was given the job.

One former EFL winger issued an early warning about the 34-year-old’s appointment, dubbing it a risky one.

Ramsay managed nine games at the Hawthorns and failed to win any of them, losing five and drawing the other four in the Championship.

The Baggies are currently third-bottom in the league table and there have been massive concerns about them going down to League One when the season ends.

Club legend Morrison has been appointed the club’s interim boss until the end of the campaign, which former winger Adrian Clarke feels the Baggies ‘might live to regret’.

The 39-year-old has lost and drawn one of his two games in charge, with West Brom’s next game against Southampton, who have been tipped to finish the campaign on a strong note.

Season Position 2024–25 9th (Championship) 2023–24 5th (Championship — lost in play‑off semi‑finals) 2022–23 9th (Championship) 2021–22 10th (Championship) 2020–21 19th (Premier League) West Brom’s last five league finishes

Morrison is keen on adding new backroom staff to help him manage the Baggies better and a new coach is expected soon.

However, it has been suggested that the club hierarchy will be waiting for the week to end before they get the new coach through the door.

Even though it is not clear who the coach is, Morrison is ‘very keen’ to add him to his team in the coming days.

David Stewart and Damia Abella are analysts at the Hawthorns, while Boaz Myhill serves as the goalkeeper coach of the club.

Morrison has a tough ask on his hands as he is working to keep the Baggies up.

He will first concentrate on getting a result against Tonda Eckert’s men, before the club bring in a new coach to help Morrison get through the rest of the season more comfortably.