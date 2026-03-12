George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Joe Rodon insists that ‘confidence is through the roof’ at Elland Road on the back of the Whites’ good form this season.

The Whites lifted the Championship trophy last season following a strong campaign in England’s second tier, securing promotion to the Premier League, with a former Leeds star highlighting how the Welsh defender stepped up to guide the Yorkshire side during the crucial stages of the season.

This season, Daniel Farke endured a challenging start as his side found themselves in the relegation zone by November.

However, a tactical switch has since helped Leeds string together positive results, reviving their campaign and creating a three-point cushion above the drop, with one club legend insisting the team deserve greater recognition for their performances.

The Elland Road outfit have gone unbeaten in seven of their eleven league games this year, though they have suffered defeats in their last two fixtures, most recently falling 1-0 to Sunderland, another promoted team, at home.

Rodon reflected on the team’s first season back in the top flight, shining a light on the squad’s combined grit, with new signings stepping up to adapt to the revised system.

He acknowledged that standout performances have lifted spirits across the dressing room, tipping his hat to everyone who played a part in turning the tide of results.

Result Competition Leeds United 4-1 Crystal Palace Premier League Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace Premier League Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United Premier League Last three Leeds United-Crystal Palace results

The 26-year-old also noted that while the campaign has presented challenges, the team have gradually found their footing in the league, improving with each game, and expressed optimism about the squad’s future.

Rodon said on The Official Leeds United Podcast (45:05): “The season, the boys, the new signings, everyone.

“Obviously, we’ve changed system and kind of adapted, and you know, when things are going well, obviously confidence is through the roof.

“I think that’s credit to everyone involved and kind of turning it around.

“But we knew it was going to be difficult, like, you know, this is where we want to be, and we’re finding our feet in this league.

“So no, I feel like we’ve got better every game

“And I think this team is only going to grow and hopefully be more successful.”

The Yorkshire side now travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, aiming for a positive result to regain momentum and create some breathing room over the relegation zone.

With just nine matchdays remaining, Farke will be desperate for his squad to deliver consistent performances in the run-in to secure their Premier League survival.