Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Leeds United attacker Largie Ramazani has earned Carlos Corberan’s trust and the Valencia boss sees a key attribute that he is taking into account when giving him minutes.

The Whites signed Ramazani last season from Spanish side Almeria and he impressed Daniel Farke, too, but the German boss was clear that there were some non-negotiable attributes he must meet.

After the Yorkshire club got promoted to the Premier League, the ex-Belgium youth international was made available for loan.

La Liga side Valencia were keen on adding an option to buy in his loan deal, but the Whites never opened up to that possibility.

Ramazani admitted that he was happy to join the Mestalla outfit, but struggled to make an impact in the first half of the campaign.

However, things have changed since last month, as his impactful performance against Real Madrid was lauded by the ex-West Brom boss.

Ramazani has scored four times in his last four games, which has seen him starting games one after another at the Mestalla.

Player Playing in Mateo Joseph Spain Largie Ramazani Spain Joe Gelhardt England Isaac Schmidt Germany Max Wober Germany Leeds United’s out on loan stars

Earlier this month, he scored a match-winning penalty against Osasuna, and Corberan praised Ramazani for his strong mentality.

According to Spanish outlet Super Deporte, Corberan feels that Ramazani offers him real directness and he ‘is taking that into account when giving him minutes’.

The 25-year-old is having a good time at Valencia and one of his team-mates claimed that the Leeds loanee is always laughing with him.

Ramazani was asked about his future recently, but he remained coy and refused to give any clarification regarding it.

However, Ramazani is expected to make a return to Elland Road in the summer, as Valencia do not have any option to make his move permanent.

Leeds are currently fighting to stay up in the top-flight, and if he finishes the season strongly in Spain, Farke could fancy giving him a crack in the first-team next term.

Now Ramazani will look to finish the season well at the Mestalla and it remains to be seen if Valencia will try to sign him after the season ends.