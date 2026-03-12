Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loan star Luka Vuskovic is impressing in Germany on loan at Hamburg, but the Bundesliga side internally estimate their chances of keeping him at ‘less than one per cent’.

Spurs beat competition from European giants to get their hands on the teenage centre-back almost three years ago.

He was signed three years ago from Hajduk Split and spent two seasons on loan away from Spurs in Poland and in Belgium before the north London side then decided on another loan.

His elder brother, Mario Vuskovic, plays for German outfit Hamburg, who showed the most interest in the young Croatian to bring him on loan.

The 19-year-old centre-back revealed that Die Rothosen kept tabs on him from last season and he is exceeding expectations at the Bundesliga club.

A host of top European clubs are keen on signing the Croatian talent, but the dream for Hamburg is extending his stay into next season.

Recently, the club’s director, Claus Costa, has admitted that the club have no way to keep the Spurs talent by themselves as there is no option to buy.

Potential destination League Barcelona La Liga Bayern Munich Bundesliga Hamburg Bundesliga Potential destinations for Luka Vuskovic in the summer

One former Spurs star is clear that the teenage defender is too good for Hamburg and he is sure that Tottenham will bring him back to England in the summer.

And now, according to German daily Bild (via FCB Inside), Die Rothosen have internally calculated the possibilities of keeping Vuskovic, and it is ‘less than one per cent’.

The Spurs talent is an option for Bayern Munich, but there are serious concerns about his game time at the Bavarians, even if he does make the move.

Vuskovic has played every possible minute at the German club and has scored five times in 22 league games for Hamburg.

The recently turned 19-year-old is impressing his team-mates at Hamburg, with one of them hailing him for his incredible backheel goal against Werder Bremen in December.

Vuskovic’s deal runs until the summer of 2030 and Tottenham are not likely to want to let a defender with such potential leave easily.

All eyes will be on Spurs to see what they decide about Vuskovic, who is keen to play alongside his brother next season.