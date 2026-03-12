Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has reiterated that players ‘have to own it’ when representing the Black Cats, but insists that ups and downs are part of the game.

Port Vale, firmly rooted to the bottom of the League One table, inflicted a shock defeat on Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend.

The loss came immediately after an impressive Sunderland victory at Elland Road against Leeds United, which was preceded by a draw away to Bournemouth.

Le Bris highlighted the young nature of his squad, noting that variances in results are a natural process when learning on the go.

Including himself and his support staff, Le Bris proclaimed that they must ‘own it’ when representing Sunderland each time they step onto the pitch.

Le Bris told a press conference (8:30): “The responsibility when you play for Sunderland is high.

“And you have to own it.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

“It’s not only once a week, it’s three times a week.

“Sometimes, in this learning curve, especially for a young squad like ours, it’s hard to assume, but it is what it is.

“It’s not only the players, I would like to include myself, and the coaching staff, the staff in general.

“We failed.

“After this defeat, it’s important to highlight the whole genre, is not only this defeat.

“Ups and downs are part of the learning curve, I repeat.

“It’s not a positive moment, but we have to take the most of it.”

Le Bris was praised for a ‘tactical masterclass’ by former Premier League star Jay Bothroyd that allowed the Black Cats to pick up all three points at Elland Road.

Sunderland and Le Bris though were immediately brought back down to earth with the Port Vale defeat, with Aston Villa loan goalkeeper Joe Gauci coming in for praise from boss Jon Brady for the saves he pulled off.

The Black Cats, by all measures, would have already achieved their objectives for the season, but Le Bris would not want any let up against Brighton this weekend, with the game against the established Premier League side providing an opportunity to state their longer term ambitions.