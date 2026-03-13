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Axel Disasi has admitted that he can sense real togetherness in the West Ham United squad and he spotted the fighting spirit as soon as he arrived.

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League table with 28 points in 29 matches, just behind Nottingham Forest in 17th place.

The Hammers bounced back after a crushing 5-2 defeat at the hand of Arne Slot’s Liverpool with a 1-0 win at Fulham and then a victory over Brentford on penalties in the FA Cup.

Nuno Espirito Santo took over from Graham Potter after the former Chelsea manager left the Irons in the relegation zone following a poor start to the season.

Disasi joined West Ham on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season in the winter transfer window, adding to Nuno’s defensive options.

He has slotted straight into the West Ham side and admits that he can feel a real togetherness as West Ham fight to stay in the Premier League next season.

Stressing the quality in the West Ham dressing room, Disasi lifted the lid on the fighting spirit he has seen among his team-mates, the manager, and the staff.

Club played for Paris FC Reims Monaco Chelsea Aston Villa West Ham United Clubs Axel Disasi has played for

Disasi told West Ham’s official website: “I think there’s real togetherness within the squad, and everyone has the same goal to make sure we achieve our objective of staying in the Premier League.

“When I arrived here, I realised that everyone is fighting together.

“Everyone knows we’re in a situation that none of us want to be in, and you can see that we have the quality to do much better.

“We just have to keep sticking together and build on what we’ve been doing over the last few weeks, and I’m confident we’ll be okay.”

West Ham made a host of signings in the winter transfer window, including Argentine striker Taty Castellanos.

Castellanos has admitted part of the motivation to join West Ham was the chance to push for a spot in the Argentina squad for the World Cup.

Disasi has been capped by France, but not since 2023, and playing regularly with West Ham will do his international ambitions no harm.

West Ham welcome Manchester City to the London Stadium this weekend, with the Citizens being unbeaten in the last seven Premier League matches.