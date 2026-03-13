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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Noah Okafor is a ‘major doubt’ for the Crystal Palace game, but he is ‘carefully optimistic’ about Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s availability.

The Whites have been competitive this season following their promotion from the Championship, as they sit three places clear of the relegation zone.

However, they will need to keep looking over their shoulder to stay safe because 18th-placed West Ham United are on 28 points, while Leeds have 31 in their bag.

Leeds have had some injury concerns over the season, but most recently, the injuries to the forward line have been a hindrance for them.

The German boss has provided the team news ahead of their league clash against Palace, who played in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Farke cleared up that Calvert-Lewin is training with the team and he is ‘carefully optimistic’ about having him available for selection against the Eagles.

However, versatile forward Okafor has been out with a hamstring injury since last month, and the Whites boss stated that he only joined the team training on Thursday and again missed Friday’s training.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

He is not completely hopeless about the Swiss forward’s availability, but he has dubbed the 25-year-old a ‘major doubt’ for the Crystal Palace clash.

“[A] fully fit [squad] is always relative, but there are two doubts for this game”, Farke told a press conference when he was asked if he has a fully fit squad for the first time this season.

“Dominic was obviously out for a few days, he was back in the team training in the last couple of days.

“Right now, we have to wait and see how his body reacts, but I am carefully optimistic that I will have him available for the game.

“Noah was yesterday, first time back with us in the full team training, today he missed out due to some reported problems.

“We still have 48 hours [before the game], but at the moment, I doubt that he is available.

“So, he is definitely a major doubt.”

Farke also stressed that some players struggled with some niggling issues last weekend in their FA Cup clash against Norwich City, but now everyone else is fine.

“All okay, there were a few knocks during the cup game, and one or two players were struggling a bit with illness at the beginning of the week, but nothing major, everyone else is in a good mood and also available”, he added.

Former Everton hitman Calvert-Lewin has scored ten goals in his 21 Premier League starts, and his availability will be a major boost for Farke, who will have an option alongside Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe.

Now all eyes will be on Leeds to see if they are able to get a positive result against Oliver Glasner’s side at Selhurst Park on Sunday.