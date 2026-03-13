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Former top-flight star Tam McManus feels Bodo/Glimt’s giant-killing run in the Champions League this season shines a harsh light on Celtic and their performances in Europe despite operating with a larger budget.

Bodo/Glimt are enjoying a remarkable Champions League run this season, having already toppled Inter Milan, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, before cruising past Sporting Lisbon 3-0 at the Aspmyra Stadion in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, with the return leg still to come.

Celtic, by contrast, endured a frustrating start to their European campaign in August, missing out on a place in the Champions League after a penalty shootout defeat to Kairat, a result that saw them drop into the Europa League instead.

Last month, their run in the competition ended in the knockout stage after a 4-1 defeat to Stuttgart at Celtic Park, leaving them with just one win in their last eleven home knockout matches in major European competitions, before managing only a consolation goal in the return leg.

McManus highlighted the remarkable rise of Bodo/Glimt, noting how the club have claimed notable scalps against European heavyweights including Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

He added that such achievements shine a light on clubs like Celtic, who operate with larger budgets yet have struggled to produce similar results.

The 45-year-old said on PLZ Soccer (27:25): “A town that’s smaller than East Kilbride.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“It’s a fairy tale isn’t it?

“It’s unbelievable.

“A wee tiny town like that and some of the results they’re pulling off, you know, beating Man City, Atletico Madrid, beating Sporting Lisbon.

“They’re taking some scalps at the minute, Inter Milan, and they’re a tough team to beat at the minute.

“And who knows, they could go all the way, and it shines a light on clubs like Celtic and teams like that who have probably got a bigger budget than Bodo/Glimt and who are toiling.”

Although their European campaign has ended, Celtic still have domestic honours to chase, with the Scottish Premiership title on the line as they sit second, trailing leaders Hearts by five points.

Martin O’Neill and his men also remain in the Scottish Cup after seeing off Rangers, setting up a semi-final clash with St Mirren on 18th March, and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the Scottish League Cup Final, where the Buddies got the better of the Hoops.