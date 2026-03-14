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Unnamed Premier League and Championship sides are in the hunt for Torino winger Alieu Njie, who caught the eye of Stoke City and Wolves during the winter transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 20-year-old joined Torino’s youth academy in 2021, initially featuring for their Under-17s before earning promotion to the Under-21 squad, amassing 97 appearances along the way.

Last season, he broke into the senior side, making 18 appearances across all competitions and even finding the net once.

However, this campaign Njie has been largely on the fringes, registering just nine appearances and fewer than 125 minutes of action, yet the Swedish winger has still managed to make an impact with a goal and an assist already.

Njie’s minutes have been further limited under Roberto D’Aversa following Marco Baroni’s dismissal, as Il Toro struggle in Serie A, sitting 15th and just six points above the relegation zone.

Stoke City and Wolves showed interest in the winter window, with Cercle Brugge also keeping tabs on the situation, and now the list of suitors has grown even longer.

The 20-year-old’s stock has risen, drawing interest from unnamed Premier League and Championship sides.

Stoke City Wolves Preston North End (A) Brentford (A) Sheffield Wednesday (H) West Ham (A) Derby County (A) Leeds United (A) Stoke City and Wolves’ next three games

Wolves, struggling at the bottom of the Premier League with relegation virtually certain, will be keen to equip Rob Edwards with the attacking tools to navigate the Championship and push for an immediate return.

Stoke City, meanwhile, have seen lacklustre form damage their playoff hopes, and as promotion hopes slip away, the pressure is on to reinforce their squad for a stronger push next season.

Having made just one league start against Udinese in January, being substituted at half-time, and appearing 18 times as an unused substitute, Njie will be ready to prove himself, with a move to England offering the prospect of more consistent game time.

It remains to be seen if Stoke and Wolves renew their interest in the winger when the summer transfer window opens for business.