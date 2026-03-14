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Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has dismissed the notion that Crystal Palace will be affected by their midweek Conference League tie against AEK Larnaca, insisting that Oliver Glasner’s side will approach Sunday’s clash at Selhurst Park with a strong starting lineup.

Last Thursday, Crystal Palace secured a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and held AEK Larnaca to a 0-0 stalemate on Thursday this week in the first leg of their Conference League round of 16 tie, making just two changes to an otherwise unchanged lineup.

Leeds United meanwhile progressed to the FA Cup quarter-final after overcoming Farke’s former club Norwich City, with one ex-Premier League star lauding the German tactician’s knack for turning plans into results.

The Whites sit three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone but have struggled for momentum, failing to win any of their last four league outings, making it a crucial period to secure a positive result.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace, Farke indicated that the Eagles are set to field a strong side and he believes their recent European fixture is unlikely to have any significant impact, given that the match was low in intensity and played on home turf.

He also highlighted the Palace squad’s depth, particularly in attack and midfield, explaining that they have several options from the bench, although he expects a lineup largely similar to the one seen against Spurs and AEK Larnaca.

The 49-year-old says that Glasner’s side have hit their stride with a couple of positive results in the Premier League, emphasising that Leeds will head into the clash full of confidence but must stay respectful and deliver their best at Selhurst Park.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Farke, asked if he was surprised by how strong Crystal Palace went in the Conference League said at a press conference: “No, not a surprise because Oliver is always on it when it’s about like to win a cup, cup competition, and I was expecting a strong starting lineup.

“But I also think that this game yesterday has not caused too many problems for them because they have played more or less just in one half.

“I think the game was not too intense for them, also a home game, not much travelling anyhow, three proper nights to prepare.

“I don’t think it makes a big difference, plays a big role.

“Of course, especially they also have offense, also several options on the bench they could bring in, also in midfield.

“It could be that they rotate, but I don’t expect too much rotation.

“I expect a very similar team, also like the team that we faced, that we’ve seen recently, and definitely a strong side and a side who are back in form.

“They’ve won many points on Premier League level in the recent weeks, and for that we travel in a good mood and also with confidence, but also we are respectful because we have to be at our best at the weekend.”

With just nine matches remaining, Leeds will be keen to secure a positive result against Glasner’s side to maintain their buffer from the drop zone, particularly ahead of a challenging home fixture against Brentford next week.

With the FA Cup still within reach and a quarter-final clash against fellow relegation battlers West Ham United looming, the priority will be to ensure Premier League safety first, enabling the team to focus fully on a potential cup run.