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Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic is impressed with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt, stressing the Tigers have nothing to worry about when he is in the mood.

The Liverpool-born attacking talent was regarded as a huge talent during his teenage days, and Leeds were able to snap him up from Wigan Athletic.

Former Whites striker Patrick Bamford even compared the attacker to legendary Premier League forward Wayne Rooney, but Gelhardt has not been able to reach those lofty heights.

Gelhardt has been on Leeds United’s books for six years now and is currently on his third loan spell away from the Yorkshire club.

The former England youth international is having a fantastic loan spell at Hull City, who are looking to get promoted to the Premier League.

Gelhardt has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 31 Championship games, even though he missed seven games due to an injury.

His statistics at the club have already been hailed by the Tigers boss, and he scored a sublime free kick against fellow promotion hopefuls Wrexham on Tuesday, while missing a penalty.

Loan club Years Sunderland 2023 Hull City 2025 Hull City 2025-2026 Joe Gelhardt’s loan spells

Jakirovic lauded Gelhardt for the quality of the free kick against the Welsh side, but he admitted that the Whites man could be ‘shamed’ for his missed penalty.

However, the Bosnian manager is very happy with Gelhardt, stressing that when the 23-year-old is in the mood, he is very hard to stop.

“Yes, it was [a] very good [free kick]”, the Tigers boss told Hull City’s media (3:15) when he was asked about Gelhardt’s performance.

“You could see immediately when he hits the ball – it’s sharp, it’s very precise, and the goalkeeper did not have a lot of chance, because it was in the top corner.

“Maybe [you can] shame him for his penalty because I have my rules for penalties.

“If the foul is on you, don’t shoot.

“I was thinking Oli [McBurnie] will shoot, but I don’t watch penalties.

“So, I didn’t see that he gave the ball to Joffy [Gelhardt].

“Joffy has quality; we know everything about Joffy.

“So, when he is in the mood, we don’t have any problem in our offensive play.”

One former striker recently insisted that the Leeds loanee is having his best season and he has been turning heads with his performances and numbers at the MKM Stadium.

Leeds have been fairly good in the top-flight this season and it remains to be seen if Daniel Farke will consider giving him a shot at the first team in pre-season next summer.