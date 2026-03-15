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Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs St Mirren for this afternoon’s key Scottish Premiership clash.

Rohl will have watched Saturday’s Scottish Premiership results with real interest and seen Celtic continue to progress under Martin O’Neill, while Hearts wobbled with defeat.

For Rangers the upshot is that if they can take all three points from the trip to St Mirren today they will move to just a point behind second placed Celtic and only three off leaders Hearts.

While Rangers have improved under Rohl there remain question marks over someone who is an inexperienced manager in just his second job at Ibrox.

Rohl has been criticised for being too defensive in games, while big name winter window signing Andreas Skov Olsen has also been singled out for not providing much.

If Rangers were to slip up away at St Mirren then that would spark real concern that they are incapable of getting past Celtic and Hearts under Rohl.

Rohl feels that Rangers have lost some momentum following their Scottish Cup exit and has urged his side to regain it at St Mirren.

Rangers’ last visit to St Mirren ended 1-1, while they have not won away at the Buddies in the last three attempts.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs St Mirren today is Jack Butland, while in defence Rohl goes with James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Tuur Rommens.

Midfield could be a key area today and the Rangers boss fields Nicolas Raskin and Tochi Chukwuani, while Djeidi Gassama and Mikey Moore support Ryan Naderi and Youssef Chermiti.

There are options on the bench for Rohl if he needs to change his Rangers lineup vs St Mirren at any point during the 90 minutes and they include Andreas Skov Olsen and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs St Mirren

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Rommens, Raskin, Chukwuani, Gassama, Moore, Naderi, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Meghoma, Souttar, Sterling, Barron, Antman, Skov Olsen, Aasgaard, Miovski