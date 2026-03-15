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Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has expressed his concern at the prospect of seeing Tottenham Hotspur pair Micky van de Ven and Xavi Simons playing in the Championship next season.

The duo are currently part of a struggling Tottenham team, who are battling a prospect they were warned about by presenter Adrian Durham in February.

Former Premier League defender Scott Minto feels they may need a proper Spurs man to get them out of their rut, but interim boss Igor Tudor did manage to secure a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

Tottenham are though struggling badly and face a crunch clash against Nottingham Forest next weekend which, if they lose, will send major relegation alarm bells ringing.

The Dutch journalist is worried about Tottenham’s financial difficulties, particularly the debt they are under following the setting up of their new stadium.

“It is obviously in free fall”, Van der Kraan said on De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast (via Voetbal Primeur).

“If you are talking about a club in crisis: now that is a club in crisis.

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“It’s a huge mess within the squad.

“They have a financial disaster behind them. They lost £150m last year and are one point above the relegation zone.

“Can you imagine what will happen there if they go to the Championship after the summer with that £1.4b stadium that still needs to be paid off.”

The focus then shifted towards the two Dutch internationals, Van de Ven and Simons, both of whom have been critical to Tottenham’s campaign this season.

Seeing two Netherlands internationals playing their football in the Championship is not one which pleases the Dutch journalist.

He admits that Simons especially thought he was getting his Premier League dream with the move to Tottenham.

“Micky van de Ven and Xavi Simons, who thought he was going to get his big Premier League dream, they both go to the Championship?”

“Then that club will plunge into an even bigger ravine.”

Tudor will hope that the draw at Liverpool can provide something of a spark for his Tottenham side going forward.

Former Premier League hitman Clinton Morrison believes though that while the plan at Liverpool worked for Spurs, Tudor remains the wrong man at the helm.

Tottenham must switch gears for their next match by welcoming Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, training their last 16 tie 5-2.