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Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison admits he still does not think Igor Tudor is the right manager for Tottenham Hotspur, but believes Spurs’ game plan worked at Liverpool.

Spurs headed to Anfield having lost all four of Tudor’s games in charge, piling huge pressure on the side and raising relegation fears.

They fell behind after a superb Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick after 18 minutes and a tough afternoon looked to be on the cards.

Liverpool though were lacklustre throughout and Tottenham were able to cause trouble and look threatening.

The hosts’ inability to see out the game ultimately came back to bite them in the 90th minute when Richarlison, who had gone close on several occasions, found the back of the net as it ended 1-1.

The draw gives Tudor his first point as Tottenham boss, but despite that, former top flight hitman Morrison remains unconvinced about the Croatian.

He does feel though that Tottenham got their plan spot on at Anfield.

Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 live: “I still don’t think Igor Tudor is the right person, but a performance like this, to come and get a draw at Liverpool is a brilliant result.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“Well, I thought Tottenham were going to win it there.

“Xavi Simons was not decisive enough.

“Tottenham’s game plan has worked a treat.”

Tudor must now prepare his Tottenham side for a home clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, with the Spanish side in a dominant position in the tie.

Atletico Madrid thumped Tottenham 5-2 in the first leg in Spain and Tudor will have to consider his team selection carefully.

Next weekend, Tottenham are due to place host to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in what could be a crunch game.

The clash also comes before March’s international break and defeat could cause Spurs to remove Tudor, with the club already suggested to have spoken to other managers.

Nottingham Forest are having issues scoring goals and were held to a 0-0 draw against Fulham at the City Ground on Sunday.