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Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has criticised Crystal Palace‘s Jaydee Canvot for celebrating the sending off of Gabriel Gudmundsson with visible delight, branding the reaction embarrassing.

The Yorkshire side travelled to Selhurst Park on Sunday to face Crystal Palace in a Premier League fixture laden with pressure, having secured just one win from their previous five outings and hovering a mere three points above the relegation zone.

Shortly before half-time, Dominic Calvert-Lewin squandered a golden opportunity from the penalty spot to put Leeds ahead, failing to convert and keeping the contest level.

Moments later, Sweden international Gudmundsson was sent off after picking up his second yellow card in first-half stoppage time, leaving the Whites to battle through the second half with ten men as the contest ultimately ended in a goalless stalemate.

Matteo took aim at Canvot for celebrating Gudmundsson’s red card, as the Crystal Palace defender was seen punching the air after the referee’s decision, branding the reaction embarrassing and insisting it was not the proper way for a player to conduct himself.

He added that he would be furious if one of his own players behaved in that manner and would make a point of addressing it directly.

Matteo said on LUTV (8:14): “The word is embarrassing for me.

League played in Superettan Allsvenskan Eredivisie Ligue 1 Premier League Leagues Gabriel Gudmundsson has played in

“That was embarrassing.

“I would be furious.

“You know if one of my players did that, I’d be absolutely speaking to him about that because that’s not right.”

Gudmundsson will miss the home clash against Brentford at Elland Road on Saturday, leaving Daniel Farke with an important spot to fill given the 26-year-old has been a regular presence for Leeds United, making 31 appearances this season after being praised as one of the better summer signings by a former Leeds player.

Farke could slot James Justin into the left-wing-back role, making use of a defender who has shown himself to be versatile this season.

One change the German has already been advised to make for the outing against the Bees is dropping Brenden Aaronson in favour of Sean Longstaff.