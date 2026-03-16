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Former Liverpool defender Martin Kelly has revealed he can see shades of Raheem Sterling in Reds talent Rio Ngumoha, following an impressive 65-minute performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ngumoha moved to Merseyside in the summer of 2024, leaving Chelsea after progressing through the Blues’ academy, and has since made 47 appearances for the Reds across the Under-18s to Under-21s.

The 17-year-old made his first Premier League start at the weekend in the 1-1 draw against Spurs, impressing with seven touches inside the opposition box and seven successful dribbles against the Lilywhites.

The teen talent has played a growing role this season under Arne Slot, making 12 Premier League appearances and etching his name in the club’s history as the youngest scorer with a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle United last August, while also appearing twice on the Champions League stage.

Kelly reflected on Ngumoha’s development, emphasising the importance of regular playing time for his growth.

The 35-year-old drew parallels with Sterling, noting that the 82-cap England international featured in only a handful of games at 17 before playing 28 matches the following season, indicating that the teenager is on a similar trajectory.

He also praised the young winger’s explosive style, highlighting how his direct runs at defenders, rather than passing and moving, require immense energy and focus, underscoring the physical and mental demands of his approach.

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Kelly said on LFC TV’s Reaction (17:11): “I think the one thing on that was when Raheem stepped up and made his break in.

“When he was 17, he only played a handful of games, and the next season he played 28, so he’s following right in the footsteps of that.

“I do compare him to Raheem in many ways in a sense that he does need that game time because he is that explosive.

“He gives that much when he’s got the ball

“He’s not wanting to even pass it and move, he wants to get straight at the defenders, so it takes so much out of you as a player.”

After failing to win their last two matches, Liverpool sit on the edge of the top four, just two points behind Aston Villa, with a former top-flight star warning that the Reds could miss out as the Villans’ run looks less challenging.

Ngumoha will be hoping for another start as attention turns to Europe, where Slot and his side host Galatasaray at Anfield on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, trailing by a single goal and requiring a strong performance to book a spot in the quarter-finals.