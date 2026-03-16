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Journalist Jason Burt believes that former Rangers boss Russell Martin ‘will be a top manager’.

Rangers gave Martin the top job at Ibrox last summer and then backed him with a series of signings as they looked for the boss to lead them to the Scottish Premiership title.

His spell at Rangers though was nothing less than a disaster, with the team struggling on the pitch and fans quickly coming to the conclusion Martin had to go.

When Martin needed a police escort following a Falkirk game, the Rangers board pulled the trigger and sacked him as boss.

Martin’s reputation took a huge blow from his time as Rangers manager, but that did not stop him being linked with a return to Southampton in November.

He retains a firm fan in the shape of journalist Jason Burt, who thinks that Martin has the makings of a top manager.

With Martin on BBC Radio 5 live’s Monday Night Club, Burt wrote on X: “Listen to Russell Martin on Radio 5 Live now and you will understand why he will be a top manager.”

Martin, who turned 40 years old in January, has had four managerial jobs in his career already.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

He kicked off his managerial career at MK Dons, before switching to Swansea City.

Southampton snapped up Martin in 2023 and he led the Saints to the Premier League through the playoffs, before later being sacked as the club struggled in the top flight.

When he took over at Rangers, one former Scotland star remarked that Gers fans were in for a treat.

As the summer approaches, Martin is likely to be plotting a return to the game, but what level of job he may be able to command is open to question.

The ex-Rangers boss is likely to still have a solid reputation in the Championship given his work in the division with Swansea and Southampton.

Rather than going for experience, Rangers appointed a manager even earlier into his managerial career to succeed Martin, in the shape of Danny Rohl.