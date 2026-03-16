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Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala is delighted to see QPR loanee Alfie Lloyd get his first goal at the club, pointing out his ability to hassle opposition defenders.

The attacking talent started his career with lower league side Yeovil Town before he left them in 2021 after making one senior appearance.

Championship side QPR recognised his talent and signed him to a three-year deal, but he has struggled to make an impact since making the move.

So far, the 22-year-old forward has made 31 senior appearances for the Hoops, having scored two goals and one assist.

Lloyd has been unlucky with niggling injuries during his time at the Championship club and is currently on his third loan spell away from QPR.

He was sent on loan to League One side Leyton Orient in the first half of the campaign, where he was lauded for doing the dirty work by the O’s assistant.

Lloyd was loaned out to promotion favourites Lincoln City for the second half of the current season, and Skubala has mostly used the QPR on-loan attacker as an off-the-bench substitute.

Club played for Yeovil Town QPR Eastleigh Leyton Orient Lincoln City Clubs Alfie Lloyd has played for

At the weekend, he scored his first goal for the Imps, who won their game 3-1 against Stockport County, and Skubala insisted that he is delighted to see Lloyd score his first goal of the season.

The Imps boss pointed out that the QPR on-loan attacker is already ready to go, while lauding his ability to hassle his opponents.

“Yes, he has been excellent since he’s come here”, Skubala told Lincoln City’s media (2:32) about the 22-year-old QPR man.

“He is obviously a loan player, but he feels like he is one of ours.

“He works so hard every day, trains so hard, and he is just ready – whenever he comes on, he is ready.

“And it’s just not his first performance where he hassles defenders; he makes it very difficult for them when he gets on the pitch, and it is great to see.

“But for me, it’s really pleasing to see him get his goal because he has been trying to get one for a while.”

QPR are currently lower mid-table in the Championship and it remains to be seen if Lloyd will be given a chance to become a forward option for the first team under Julien Stephan.

Lincoln have nine league games remaining in the league this term and the QPR loanee will be aiming to finish the season strongly as Skubala’s side are the current favourites to win League One.