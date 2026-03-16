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Former Premier League hitman Clinton Morrison believes that the Tottenham Hotspur players are still playing for Igor Tudor following their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

The north Londoners are still very much in a relegation race going into the last eight games of the domestic season, but at the weekend, they took a crucial point at Anfield.

Spurs are still only a point off the relegation zone, but a draw away from home at the Premier League holders will give them a lot of confidence.

Tudor’s job was in much danger following their devastating loss against Atletico Madrid last week in the Champions League, and it was even suggested that conversations took place about the managers who could potentially replace the Croatian in the coming days.

One former Spurs striker even urged the club to sack the people who appointed the ex-Juventus boss.

On Sunday, Liverpool took an early lead and had numerous opportunities to put the game to bed, but they could not, and a 90th-minute Richarlison equaliser saw them rescue a point.

Tudor was forced to start the match without a handful of the first-team players, but his team showed fight against Arne Slot’s men to take confidence in their final eight games of the campaign.

Club managed Hajduk Split PAOK Salonika Karabukspor Galatasaray Udinese Hellas Verona Marseille Lazio Juventus Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Igor Tudor has managed

Morrison is of the view that the players are giving their all, stressing that the Spurs stars are playing for the Croatian boss.

However, he is clear that now Tottenham must go and get a result against fellow relegation battlers Nottingham Forest on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I thought Liverpool were going to beat Tottenham three or four comfortably”, Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“It goes to show that the players are still playing for the manager.

“Everyone knows their role, and everyone giving [their] 100 per cent.

“When you get a draw somewhere like Liverpool, it gives everyone a big lift going into the next game.

“It is a huge six-pointer [against Nottingham Forest], and they have got to go win that game against Forest.”

The ex-top-flight striker, though, is of the opinion that Tudor is still not the right man for the north London club, despite the Croat getting a key result against the Merseyside club.

Now all eyes will be on how strong Tudor goes in terms of his team selection against Atletico Madrid in midweek, especially as Spurs face a mammoth task to turn the tie in their favour.