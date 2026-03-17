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Former Championship star Nathan Thompson has warned that if Birmingham City fail to reach the playoffs, they will likely view it as a missed opportunity, especially if Wrexham secure a top six spot.

Chris Davies’ side, who secured promotion from League One last season, returned to the Championship in style by breaking the EFL points record for the division, with one presenter attributing Birmingham’s success to significant spending.

Wrexham also secured automatic promotion alongside the Blues, with Charlton Athletic claiming the final spot via the playoffs.

The Red Dragons currently sit sixth after 37 games, while Birmingham City trail in ninth, having played one game more than Phil Parkinson’s side, with a former Championship striker claiming that the Welsh side have shown greater signs of growth since arriving in England’s second tier.

Despite a strong January transfer window, Blues have managed just two wins in their last eight matches, with one commentator suggesting that the team will be hoping their investment pays off with a higher league finish.

Thompson reflected on Birmingham City’s campaign, pointing out that last season’s league triumph, coupled with Wrexham’s promotion, sets the benchmark for their current performance.

Having faced Blues on the pitch last year during his time at Stevenage, he praised them as a top-tier side capable of mounting a genuine push for the Premier League.

Promoted side Current position Birmingham City 9th Wrexham 6th Charlton Athletic 18th Promoted sides current positions

The 35-year-old added that if their form dips and they settle in mid-table, it would be seen as a missed opportunity, particularly in light of Wrexham’s strong showing.

Thompson said on EFL All Access (37:22): “Add on to that the fact that Wrexham are occupying that playoff spot, who went up with Birmingham, and Birmingham won the league last season, so they’ll look at that and go, ‘Well, it’s possibly a missed opportunity.’

“We were watching and playing against Birmingham last year

“They were top drawer and you felt as though they could really mount a promotion push this season.

“If their season fades and they end up sort of mid-table, they’ll certainly feel as though it’s a missed opportunity this season.”

With just eight games remaining, Blues will need to raise their game if they are to secure a top-six finish, starting with a tough trip to Pride Park on Saturday to face a Derby County side also chasing a playoff spot.

Davies will be under pressure to steer Birmingham to a strong finish, with one former EFL player warning that his future could be in jeopardy if he fails to deliver.