Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke admits he is liking the look of Ipswich Town hitman Ivan Azon, dubbing him a ‘pest’ of a striker.

The Zaragoza-born attacking talent grew up in Real Zaragoza’s academy and played 150 times for the senior side before leaving them last year.

Serie A club Como signed Azon from the Spanish club in the winter of 2025, but he is yet to make an appearance for them as he suffered injury issues right after he joined.

Cesc Fabregas’ side loaned him out to Ipswich, who have an obligation to buy him if they get promoted to the Premier League.

He has been competing with George Hirst all season, as Kieran McKenna rotated the two strikers, and both have contributed so far.

The former Spain Under-21 international has scored five goals and provided two assists in 15 league starts for Ipswich, who are just two points below an automatic promotion spot.

Ex-EFL star Clarke has admitted that he has not seen Azon a lot in the flesh, but he is of the view that the Spaniard is an ‘interesting’ player, who he pointed out is very different to Hirst.

Club Years Zaragoza 2020-2025 Como 2025- Ipswich Town (loan) 2025- Ivan Azon’s career history

The 51-year-old stressed that Azon has a brilliant first touch, describing him as a ‘pest’ of a striker with great movement.

“I wanted to mention Ivan Azon; I have really not seen a lot of him in the flesh yet”, Clarke said on What The EFL (13:55).

“He is an interesting player, he scored at [Sheffield] Wednesday the other day, it was a smart finish, on half volley, [with his] left foot.

“I was looking at his goals and some of his performances – I quite like him.

“He has got really good, sharp movement, [has an] excellent touch.

“He is sort of slippery; he is a different profile to Hirst.

“He sort of flip-flops, doesn’t he, Kieran McKenna, between going for the target man Hirst and Azon, who is sort of a nippy, pest of a striker.”

The Tractor Boys almost missed out on signing Azon in the summer window to Valencia, but were able to edge out the La Liga side to his signature.

Azon’s three of five goals have come in the last seven league games and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play a role in pushing Ipswich to finish in the top two of the league.