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Fiorentina sporting director Roberto Goretti has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon is set to return to action following the international break.

Solomon moved from Shakhtar Donetsk to Tottenham in the summer of 2023, following an impressive Premier League loan spell with Fulham in which he scored five goals in 24 appearances for the Cottagers.

Despite claiming he understood what then-manager Ange Postecoglou required, he struggled to secure a regular spot in the squad and went on a series of loan spells, the latest taking him to Fiorentina this winter, marking his third loan stint since arriving at N17.

Arriving in January amid a relegation battle with La Viola sitting 18th, Solomon showed faith in the squad by insisting the club would avoid the drop, and Fiorentina have since built a four-point cushion above the bottom three.

The 26-year-old has been pivotal for I Gigliati, scoring twice in his five starts, with one Fiorentina forward praising the Spurs loanee’s impact.

In last month’s 1-0 victory over Pisa, Solomon suffered a thigh injury and has been sidelined for the past five matches.

There have been concerns over just how long the Tottenham man might be out for, but Goretti confirmed that the 26-year-old is completing his rehabilitation and will return to the squad after the international break.

Premier League star On loan from Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Jack Harrison Leeds United Fiorentina’s Premier League loan stars

The sporting director told DAZN (via Gonfialarete): “Solomon is finishing the rehabilitation process.

“We will have him back after the break.”

On Monday night, following an important 4-1 win against Cremonese at the Stadio Giovanni Zini in a crucial relegation showdown, Fiorentina moved up to 16th in the standings with 28 points.

Before the international break provides a brief pause, Fiorentina face a crucial week ahead, with the Conference League Round of 16 second-leg trip to Rakow and a top-of-the-table clash with Inter Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Solomon will be keen to regain full fitness and make an impact after the break, aiming to help Fiorentina remain in the top flight while bolstering his case for a permanent €10m move, a sum the club has already set aside to secure his transfer.

He will need to remain fit to convince Fiorentina to sign him and the deal would be a boost for Tottenham.